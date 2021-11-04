In the wake of ESPN's explosive report on owner Robert Sarver and the culture fostered within the organization, the NBA announced an investigation into the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

Here’s the NBA’s statement announcing an investigation into the Suns in the wake of @Baxter’s story: pic.twitter.com/WE6s08kcKq — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 4, 2021

“The allegations contained in today’s ESPN article are extremely serious, and we have directed the Wachtell Lipton law firm to commence a comprehensive investigation," league executive vice president Mike Bass said in a statement. "The NBA and WNBA remain committed to providing a respectful and inclusive workplace for all employees. Once the investigation is completed, its findings will provide the basis for any league action."

Quoting more than 70 former and current employees, Baxter Holmes's report alleged instances of racism and misogyny in the workplace and one where "employees felt they were [Sarver's] property."

Later on Thursday, both the Suns and Sarver himself released a statement vehemently denying what was alleged in the report.

In Sarver's statement, the 60-year-old Tucson native who's owned the team since 2004, said he welcomed a league investigation.