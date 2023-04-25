Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant says he doesn't know why things didn't work out with the Brooklyn Nets.

“You got to ask them, to be honest,” Durant told The Ringer's Logan Murdock. “My job is to play, and I think I did that. Rehab, a lot of stuff was out of my control that I didn’t ... I can’t speak on, to be honest, but I just thought we didn’t play enough minutes together. That’s all.”

Durant, now 34, signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019 where he was joined by All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving. Durant missed the entire 2019-2020 season recuperating from an Achilles tear incurred during that June's NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors as a member of the Golden State Warriors. Midway through Durant's first active season with the team, James Harden was acquired in a trade with the Houston Rockets.

But a series of injuries hampered the team from ever gelling together. The trio ended up only playing a total of 16 games together before it was dismantled with Harden dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers last season, Irving traded to the Dallas Mavericks this past February and Durant finally moved to the Suns only days later.

While he initially requested a trade last summer before ultimately rescinding it before the season, Durant says he is thankful for his time with the Nets.

“The knowledge and information that the Brooklyn Nets gave to me on just my body in general helped me learn more about myself,” Durant said. “So it was a great four years there. And obviously, on the court, with our team, there was a lot of ups and downs with our roster, but once the ball tipped, once we got into practice, I just loved working with everybody there.”

When asked about what his current relationship with Irving is like, Durant was guarded.

“That’s something I’m going to keep internal," Durant told Murdock. "I don’t want to expose our relationship. I think that’s deeper than basketball, but I wouldn’t say it was a problem. I didn’t think it was a problem.”

Durant and the Suns currently lead the Los Angeles Clippers 3-1 in their Western Conference first-round series.

Through four games, the 13-time All-Star is averaging 27.8 points on .515 shooting, 8.0 boards and 6.8 assists over 43.8 minutes a night.

The Suns have their first opportunity to wrap up the series in Game 5 on Tuesday night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.