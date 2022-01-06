The Phoenix Suns have signed centre Bismack Biyombo for the rest of the season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Phoenix Suns are signing center Bismack Biyombo for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. Biyombo has made an impact in his two games on a 10-day deal: 13.5 points, six rebounds and two blocks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 6, 2022

Biyombo, 29, signed a 10-day contract with the Suns over the weekend as the club has placed multiple players in the league's health and safety protocols. In two games, the former Toronto Raptor has averaged 13.5 points and six rebounds for the Suns.

Biyombo has averaged 5.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 704 career NBA games with the Suns, Raptors, Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets, and Orlando Magic.