8h ago
Report: Suns sign C Biyombo for rest of season
The Phoenix Suns have signed centre Bismack Biyombo for the rest of the season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Biyombo, 29, signed a 10-day contract with the Suns over the weekend as the club has placed multiple players in the league's health and safety protocols.
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: Suns 123, Pelicans 110
The Phoenix Suns have signed centre Bismack Biyombo for the rest of the season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Biyombo, 29, signed a 10-day contract with the Suns over the weekend as the club has placed multiple players in the league's health and safety protocols. In two games, the former Toronto Raptor has averaged 13.5 points and six rebounds for the Suns.
Biyombo has averaged 5.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 704 career NBA games with the Suns, Raptors, Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets, and Orlando Magic.