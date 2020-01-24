SAN ANTONIO — Devin Booker had 35 points before fouling out and the Phoenix Suns held on to beat the Spurs 103-99 on Friday night, snapping an 11-game skid in San Antonio.

Booker has scored at least 30 points eight times in January and in 17 games this season. He is averaging 31.3 points in 12 games this month.

San Antonio rallied in the fourth, cutting Phoenix’s lead to 94-93 on a pair of free throws by Derrick White following Booker’s fifth foul with 3:52 remaining. Booker responded with a jumper over White on the ensuing possession before fouling out with 1:31 remaining.

The Suns used their size advantage over a smaller lineup to snap the Spurs’ three-game winning streak and win in San Antonio for the first time since Feb. 27, 2013.

DeMar DeRozan had 30 points and eight rebounds for San Antonio, which had won six of nine entering their second game of the season against Phoenix.

LaMarcus Aldridge (16 points) and Derrick White (13) were the only other Spurs to score in double figures.

Dario Saric had 20 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 16 and Deandre Ayton had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Phoenix.

Phoenix outscored San Antonio 23-7 to open the second quarter. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich called two timeouts in a matter of minutes in a failed attempt to stem the momentum.

The Spurs would score six straight points to pull within nine at 53-44, but Booker drained a 25-foot 3-pointer to put the Suns up 56-44 at the half. Booker scored 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting in the quarter.

It was the second time this season the Suns held the Spurs to 16 points in the second quarter, also doing so Dec. 14.

TIP-INS

Suns: Former Spurs player and assistant coach Monty Williams received a warm ovation when he was introduced before the game. Williams played for San Antonio from 1996-98, was a coaching staff intern in 2005 and returned to serve as the team’s vice-president of basketball operations in 2017 and '18. ... Phoenix was plus-18 in the second quarter, its third highest differential in any quarter this season.

Spurs: Mills has made 100 3-pointers in a season for the sixth time with the Spurs, second only to Danny Green’s seven seasons. ... DeMarre Carroll was inactive, wearing a purple suit with white stripes as he sat behind the Spurs’ bench. Carroll has played in only 15 games this season since signing as a free agent in the off-season. … Phoenix held San Antonio to 16 points in the second quarter Dec. 14, but the Spurs won that game in overtime, 121-119.

