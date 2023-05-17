Picault, MacNaughton lead Nashville over Inter Miami

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fafà Picault scored a first-half goal, defender Lukas MacNaughton added a second-half score and Nashville defeated Inter Miami 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Nashville (6-3-4) has won five straight at home in all competitions for the first time in club history — outscoring its opponents 11-2 along the way. Nashville improves to 8-0-0 in its last 16 matches when scoring multiple goals and remains 0-4-4 when they score one or less.

Nashville grabbed the lead in the 33rd minute when Picault took passes from Hany Mukhtar and Aníbal Godoy and scored his third goal of the season.

MacNaughton stretched Nashville's advantage to 2-0 four minutes into the second half with his first goal of the season and the second of his career. Shaq Moore and Alex Muyl notched assists on the score.

Inter Miami (5-7-0) avoided the shutout in the third minute of stoppage time on Dixon Arroyo's first career goal. Arroyo entered play with three saves in five career appearances — all starts. Arroyo's goal was the first one Nashville has allowed at home against Inter Miami.

Inter Miami saw a three-match win streak end. The win streak came after six straight losses, making Inter Miami just the third team to win three in a row following a six-match skid. The New England Revolution won three straight in 2001 after losing six in a row and the 1997 Colorado Rapids won five straight, including the playoffs.

Nashville had a 15-11 advantage in shots and a 5-4 edge in shots on target.

Joe Willis finished with three saves for Nashville. Drake Callender stopped three shots for Inter Miami.

Nashville has a 3-0-1 record against Inter Miami at home and leads the all-time series 4-1-2.

Nashville travels to play FC Charlotte on Saturday. Inter Miami returns home to play Orlando City on Saturday.

