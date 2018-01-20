Pickard earns first shutout with Marlies in win over Devils

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Calvin Pickard stopped 23 shots as the Toronto Marlies set a new franchise record with their eighth win in a row, blanking the Binghamton Devils 3-0 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

It's Pickard's first shutout with Toronto and the 12th of his AHL career.

Andreas Johnsson, Jean Dupuy and Jeremy Bracco all scored in the first period for the Marlies (30-11-0).

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 21-of-24 shots for the Devils (12-22-7).

Toronto went 1 for 6 on the power play while Binghamton failed to score on two chances with the man advantage.