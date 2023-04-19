The Winnipeg Jets played a strong road game and earned a 5-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights and a 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven series on Tuesday.

Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and an assist, while Blake Wheeler had three points in the victory. Kyle Connor also beat Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit.

Adam Lowry scored an empty net goal and added the fifth on a late power play with the Golden Knights goaltender back in the net.

William Karlsson had the reply for the Golden Knights, he converted a one-timer from Ivan Barbashev to get the home team on the board.

Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves for the Jets to earn the win

Brossoit turned away 26 shots in the loss for the Golden Knights.

Jets forward Morgan Barron suffered a cut that required 75 stitches to close when he fell on Brossoit's skate