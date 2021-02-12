Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre Luc Dubois left Friday's practice early after 'something tightened up on him'. Head coach Paul Maurice says the 22-year-old will be checked out but is "probable" for Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators.

The Jets opted to play 11 forwards in Thursday's matchup against the Sens and Dubois' availability will influence if the Jets once again go with 11 forwards and seven defenceman. Dubois has played two games with the Jets since being traded from the Columbus Blue Jackets. He has not recorded a point.

Forwards Jansen Harkins and Nate Thompson remain day-to-day.