Pierre-Luc Dubois will return to the Winnipeg Jets' lineup Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks. He will play on a line with Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler.

Pierre-Luc Dubois returns to #NHLJets lineup tonight on the wing. He will start with Scheifele and Wheeler. #NHL #TSN @TSN_Edge — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) February 21, 2021

Dubois, who had been on the IR, has not played since Feb. 11.

Head coach Paul Maurice told reporters last weekend that Dubois was dealing with a "mechanism of injury."

“I'll tell you exactly what happened," Maurice said Sunday. "The game ended, he went in to get some minor treatment, not on an injury, the normal feel-good. Left the rink feeling good. Came back out the next day, got on the ice and something wasn't right. So we were just hoping it was going to loosen up. We call it a mechanism of injury.

"There wasn't necessarily an event that bothered him that he came to the bench sore. It's just something that wasn't right. When he got out on the ice we looked at it, we got a little bit of a problem. "We're not sure exactly how long it's going to be. It might be a couple days, it might be a few more days than that."

Dubois has played in just two games since being acquired by the Jets and has yet to record his first point with the team. He has one goal and zero assists in seven total games so far this season.