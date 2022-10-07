Dubois scores twice to lead Jets over Flames

CALGARY — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-3 pre-season win over the host Calgary Flames on Friday.

Kyle Conner had a goal and two assists, Mark Scheifele scored short-handed and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for the Jets in the final tune-up for both teams ahead of their 2022-23 NHL regular seasons.

Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist with Blake Coleman and Nazem Kadri also scoring for the Flames.

Dubois scored both of his goals in the first period, and didn't return for the second with what the Jets called a lower-body injury.

Winnipeg capped the pre-season 4-1-1 and host the New York Rangers in their season-opener Oct. 14. Conner led the Jets in pre-season points with four goals and four assists in three games.

Calgary went 4-4 in pre-season games and open at home Thursday against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

Both teams played lineups closely resembling their opening-day rosters and started their aces in net Friday.

Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves for the win, while Calgary's Jacob Markstrom gave up five goals on 16 shots.

The Flames announced earlier Friday an eight-year, $50-million contract extension for defenceman MacKenzie Weegar, who was acquired in a July 25 trade with the Florida Panthers alongside Jonathan Huberdeau.

The Jets beat Calgary twice to finish the pre-season with a 5-0 blanking of the visiting Flames on Wednesday.

Winnipeg's Morgan Barron and Blake Wheeler took exception to Dillon Dube checking Cole Perfetti into the boards early in the third period, which resulted in a Wheeler minor and a Calgary power play.

Kadri scored with 3 1/2 minutes left in the game from the slot on a behind-the-net feed from Toffoli.

Scheifele scored short-handed on a two-on-one with Conner at 16:52 of the second period to give the Jets a 5-2 lead. Conner's laser one-timer at 9:27 beat Markstrom on Winnipeg's second shot of the period.

The Flames pulled within a goal on Coleman's goal at 5:29. Hellebuyck made the initial save on his off-speed shot from the slot, but the puck deflected off Jets defenceman Brenden Dillon and behind the goalie.

Winnipeg was outshot 15-6 but led 3-1 after the opening period.

Dubois' power-play goal at 17:17 was his second of the period. Scheifele on the wing fed an unchecked Dubois in the slot to roof the puck top corner.

Toffoli finished a passing play with Huberdeau and Elias Lindholm off the rush at 15:05. Huberdeau's spin move along the defensive zone boards gave him a lane up ice. Lindholm dished to Toffoli down low for a successful shot.

Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin bowled Hellebuyck over seconds later for a Winnipeg power play.

Winnipeg led 2-0 at 8:29 when Ehlers corralled the puck off the glass and put it off Markstrom's arm and into the net.

Dylan DeMelo's shot from the boards pinging off sticks and bodies beat Markstrom far side at 4:18, with Dubois awarded the goal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2022.