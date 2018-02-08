Pinty’s Series’ champion Alex Labbe is moving on to NASCAR’s Xfinity series.

Labbe, a native of Victoriaville, Que., will be behind the wheel of the Chevrolet entered by DGM Racing full-time for the 2018 season, starting with Daytona. Labbe’s team is new and will be headed by Canadian Mario Gosselin according to Motorsport.com.

“It’s really good news that I’ll be racing full time in the Xfinity series, and we will be in Daytona next week,” Labbe said in an interview with Motorsport.com. “The announcement came late, but we’ve been preparing ourselves for this for a long time.

Last season, the 24-year-old tallied five wins, 11 top five finishes and 12 top 10s for GoFas racing. He knows that his next move will be a big step up.

“Yes, it’s a big step forward for me. It’s a new series with new tracks and a new car. My goal is to learn as much as I can as quickly as possible,” Labbe said.

Labbe started his career by racing karts and won the Super Truck series title in Quebec back in 2009 and then became the youngest champion of the Quebec ACT series at 21 years of age.

“I know Mario very well, and I am very confident. He has acquired a few more cars and has set up a new engine program. He’s the best guy for this kind of operation. We’re heading in the right direction. Mario has hired a very good spotter for me in Tab Boyd, who has worked with William Byron and Joey Logano. He’s going to be able to help me greatly.”