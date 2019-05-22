Stouffville, Ontario - When Jason Hathaway announced in March that he had decided to return to full-time competition he knew he could still get the job done and he showed everyone he’s off to a good start keep that promise.

Hathaway, along with new team partner Kubota Canada highlighted on his No. 3 Kubota Chevrolet Camaro, qualified ninth and finished an impressive fifth in the Clarington 200 at CTMP. The veteran who know has the second most starts in the history of the series with 125 starts brought his car home fifth and was all smiles after his impressive return.

“We had a great race in our brand new Kubota race car,” said Hathaway. “Man I had a blast all weekend behind the wheel again. This is going to be a fun season.”

Hathaway joined a couple of other drivers who decided to pit for fresh tires around the midway point of the 51-lap race.

“We pitted for tires earlier than most other drivers and that wound up hurting us in the end but this team will take a top five finish,” said Hathaway.

After the pit stop, Hathaway had to work his way through the field and was back in the top 10 in just a handful of laps and worked his way into the top five in the race eventually won by Kevin Lacroix.