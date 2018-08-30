Montreal Alouettes will give Antonio Pipkin the chance to lead them to back-to-back wins for the first time since 2016.

Pipkin was listed as the Alouettes starter Thursday on the team's depth chart released for Friday's game against the Ottawa Redblacks.

The 23-year-old completed 22 of 32 passes for 303 yards with one interception as the Alouettes defeated the Toronto Argonauts 25-22 last week for the first home win of the year.

Johnny Manziel, who cleared the concussion protocol on Wednesday, was listed as Pipkin's backup. Manziel started two games for the Alouettes before sustaining a concussion against the Ottawa Redblacks earlier this month.

Manziel is 0-2 as a starter for Als since his acquisition from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last month. He is 27-46 for 272 yards with four interceptions in the two losses.

The Alouettes sit last in the East Division at 2-6.