Naylor expects Pipkin to start coming out of the Als' bye week

Antonio Pipkin remained atop the Montreal Alouettes' depth chart as they returned to practice after their bye week Sunday.

TSN's John Lu reported the team's depth chart at the position is led by Pipkin, followed by Johnny Manziel, and then Matthew Shiltz.

Filling in for an injured Manziel, Pipkin has led the Alouettes to two straight wins and has 762 yards and a touchdown to four interceptions in three games.