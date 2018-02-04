MADRID — Gerard Pique scored a late equalizer for Barcelona in a 1-1 draw at Espanyol on Sunday as the Spanish league leader narrowly avoided losing to its crosstown rival for the second time in less than three weeks.

Gerard Moreno put the hosts ahead midway through the second half and Pique equalized with an 82nd-minute header in a heated match at RCDE Stadium.

Pique had previously made comments criticizing Espanyol, and he was jeered nearly every time he touched the ball. After the equalizer, Pique celebrated by putting a finger in front of his mouth, asking the crowd to be quiet.

There were shoves and heated discussions throughout the match, which was played under steady rain and on a heavy pitch.

Messi, who provided the cross for Pique's header, came off the bench near the hour-mark after getting some rare rest time by coach Ernesto Valverde.

Barcelona has a 12-point lead over Atletico Madrid, which hosted third-placed Valencia later Sunday.

Espanyol had ended Barcelona's 29-match unbeaten streak with a 1-0 victory in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarterfinals on Jan. 17, when Messi missed a penalty kick. Barcelona eventually eliminated Espanyol by winning the second leg 2-0.

After that match, Pique's tone when talking about Espanyol infuriated rival fans and prompted an official complaint by the club.

The Espanyol crowd was furious after Pique's celebration on Sunday. Right after the goal, Moreno fouled the defender, prompting a heated altercation between players from both teams. Moreno had to be contained as he tried to go after Pique.

Pique's only other goal this season was also against Espanyol.

Sunday's late equalizer allowed Barcelona to extend its unbeaten streak in the league to 22 matches, surpassing the mark set under coach Pep Guardiola in 2009-10.

Messi started on the bench as Barcelona plays at Valencia in the Copa del Rey semifinals on Thursday, when it will defend a 1-0 first-leg win.

DRAW IN DERBY

Leganes and Getafe could not manage more than a 0-0 draw in the derby between rivals based just south of Madrid.

Host Getafe had the best chances, twice hitting the woodwork in a match played under light snow during parts of the second half.

It was the fifth straight game without a loss for Leganes, which rested several regular starters ahead of its game at Sevilla in the Copa del Rey semifinals on Wednesday. The teams drew 1-1 in the first leg in Leganes last week.

Getafe, 10th in the standings, is unbeaten in four matches.

Leganes is in 11th place.

