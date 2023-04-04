BOSTON (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Austin Hedges was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list.

The 30-year-old Hedges played in the club’s first three games, going hitless in seven at-bats.

Catcher Tyler Heineman's contract was selected from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, and Pittsburgh designated right-hander Edwin Uceta for assignment.

The team claimed Uceta off waivers two days earlier, but he hadn’t made an appearance for Indianapolis.

Hedges is with his fourth organization. He hit .163 with seven homers and 30 RBIs with Cleveland last year.