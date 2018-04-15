MIAMI — Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison will undergo further evaluation Monday after leaving their game at Miami when he was hit on the left hand by a 96-mph fastball from Jose Urena.

Tests are planned when the team returns home.

"I've got to get back to Pittsburgh to see the doctors," Harrison said. "There's a little bit of pain."

The Pirates' leadoff hitter, Harrison is batting .263 with one homer and five RBIs. He came into the game Sunday leading the team with 12 runs.

Harrison missed the final month of the 2017 season after being hit by a pitch on the same hand. He was hit 23 times last year to rank second in the majors.

