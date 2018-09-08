Pirates' Polanco will miss the rest of the season

PITTSBURGH — Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco, the team's home run and RBIs leader, will miss the remainder of the season because of a bone bruise in his left knee.

Polanco was injured Friday night and left the Pirates' 5-3 win over the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning when he slid awkwardly into second base on a double. He also strained his left shoulder, Pittsburgh said Saturday.

He is hitting .254 with 23 homers and 81 RBIs. Polanco also had a team-high 61 extra-base hits.

