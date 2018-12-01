DETROIT — Blake Griffin scored 26 points and the Detroit Pistons spoiled Stephen Curry's return, beating the Golden State Warriors 111-102 on Saturday night.

Curry returned after missing 11 games with a groin strain. He scored 27 points on 10-of-21 shooting, going 3 of 9 from 3-point range.

Andre Drummond had 16 points and 19 rebounds to help Detroit win its fifth straight.

Kevin Durant scored 28 points for Golden State, and Klay Thompson added 21.

RAPTORS 106, CAVALIERS 95

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points, Fred VanVleet added 15 and Toronto won its eighth straight game despite missing All-Star guard Kyle Lowry.

Danny Green and Pascal Siakam added 15 apiece to help the Raptors improv the NBA's best record to 20-4, reaching the 20-win mark quicker than at any time in their history. Toronto is a league-best 10-2 on the road.

Lowry missed his first game this season with an unspecified back injury. Raptors coach Nick Nurse didn't provide any details about Lowry's back other than to say it flared up earlier in the day

Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points, and Tristan Thompson had 18 points with 19 rebounds for the Cavs.

ROCKETS 121, BULLS 105

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden made six 3-pointers and scored 30 points to help Houston beat Chicago.

Clint Capela added 18 points and 15 rebounds, and Chris Paul had 12 points and tied a season high with 13 assists in his second game back after missing three with a sore hamstring.

Zach LaVine had 29 points for the Bulls.

CELTICS 118, TIMBERWOLVES 109

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gordon Hayward had a season-high 30 points and added nine rebounds and eight assists, helping Boston beat Minnesota for its third straight victory.

Hayward scored 11 of Boston's final 15 points over the last 3 1/2 minutes of the game and made four of five shots from 3-point range. Kyrie Irving pitched in 21 points and nine assists, Jayson Tatum added 19 points and nine rebounds, and Marcus Morris had 16 points on 4-for-7 shooting from 3-point range for the Celtics. They lost eight of 12 games before starting their streak.

Derrick Rose scored 26 points for the Timberwolves.

WIZARDS 102, NETS 88

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Wall scored 30 points, Bradley Beal added 22 and Washington handed Brooklyn its sixth straight loss.

Markieff Morris rebounded from a 1-for-10 shooting night Friday in a loss at Philadelphia to score 20 points on 9-for-12 shooting. He had 15 points in the fourth quarter.

Allen Crabbe led Brooklyn with 14 points. The losing streak is the Nets' longest since an eight-game skid in February.

KNICKS 136, BUCKS 134, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Emmanuel Mudiay scored 28 points and New York outlasted Milwaukee in overtime.

Rookie forward Kevin Knox had a career-high 26 points, and Damyean Dotson and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points each. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 19 rebounds for Milwaukee.

KINGS 111, PACERS 110

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Willie Cauley-Stein scored on a putback dunk with 16.1 seconds left and Sacramento held on to beat Indiana.

Bogdan Bogdanovic had 20 points and Cauley-Stein finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds to help the Kings end a four-game losing streak to the Pacers. Buddy Hield added 18 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Bojan Bogdanovic had a season-high 27 points for the Pacers. Darren Collison added 11 points and 12 assists.

