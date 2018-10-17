DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons are without two potential starters for their season opener Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

Forward Stanley Johnson is out with a toe issue and guard Reggie Bullock is missing the game because of illness. Rookie guard Bruce Brown is in the starting lineup for the short-handed Pistons.

Brooklyn is not at full strength either. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is out because of a left adductor injury. The Nets are also without DeMarre Carroll (right ankle), Allen Crabbe (left ankle), Shabazz Napier (right hamstring) and Alan Williams (left ankle).

