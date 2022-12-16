'Pit bull' Stankoven sets tone for Canada with 'relentless' approach Logan Stankoven, who projects to be Canada's second-line centre at the World Juniors, is the team's shortest and lightest player but the Dallas Stars prospect doesn't give an inch on the ice, Mark Masters writes.

TSN SportsCentre Reporter Mark Masters reports on the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, running Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Halifax, N.S, and Moncton, N.B. Team Canada practised at the Garcelon Civic Centre in St. Stephen, N.B., on Friday.

Caedan Bankier smiles when asked for his best story about Kamloops Blazers teammate Logan Stankoven.

"During the COVID pause we lived together," the Surrey, B.C., native said. "I had a tough time finding training [facilities] back home so I moved in with Stanks for a month before the season. We were out on an outdoor rink and just skating around by ourselves and he didn't feel like he had done enough so we went golfing afterwards. It was about minus-10 out there and we went golfing. I was freezing and he was like, 'We got to keep going! We got to keep going!' I might've been a couple strokes ahead and that's how competitive he is. I was freezing cold."

This is December in Kamloops.

"The ball was bouncing an extra 30 feet when it hit the fairway," Bankier said. "It was insane."

Did Stankoven win?

"He beat me," Bankier said with a laugh. "My hands couldn't keep up. They were frozen solid."

Stankoven, who projects to be Canada's second-line centre at the World Juniors, brings the same compete level on the ice.

"It's second to none," said Seattle Thunderbirds winger Reid Schaefer. "He might be a smaller guy out there, but he'll give it 110 per cent every time he goes."

Stankoven stands 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, which makes him Team Canada's shortest and lightest player. But the Dallas Stars prospect, a second-round pick in 2021, doesn't give an inch on the ice.

"It's just been something that I've had from a young age," Stankoven said. "I've always been the smaller guy my whole life. For me it just takes a little extra effort and extra work ethic that I try to bring to each game and each shift."

Stankoven studies how Tampa Bay's Brayden Point, Montreal's Cole Caufield and Boston's Brad Marchand have success as undersized players in the National Hockey League.

"They all put themselves in good spots," Stankoven observes. "Never in dangerous areas where you can get hit hard. They got the skill-set to be great players, but I notice their separation from players and how they can put themselves in the right position to score and make plays."

Stankoven, the Canadian Hockey League player of the year last season, made a statement in Canada's first practice on Wednesday by going toe-to-toe with the team's big blueliners in battle drills.

"I know he's a smaller guy, but you wouldn't know it with how hard he competes," said 6-foot-4 Mississauga Steelheads captain Ethan Del Mastro, who is Canada's heaviest defenceman at 206 pounds. "He comes at your knees and your hips hard."

"He was just giving it to the bigger defenceman and it was awesome," Schaefer said with a chuckle. "He's just hard to contain. He's a fast guy and has lots of energy to his game. It's hard to contain with all his cutbacks. He's pretty shifty and he's got a heck of a shot too."

At Canada's training camp last December, Mason McTavish dubbed Stankoven "a little bowling ball" after they got put together on a line in practice.

"I don't think people realize just how strong he is," said Bankier. "When he gets in a battle, he's pretty hard to knock off. When we do board battles in practice not many people want to go up against him because he's kind of a pit bull."

Stankoven is the type of guy who sets the tone and raises the intensity of the group.

"He's relentless on the puck and his game is relentless all over," said Canada assistant coach Brent Kisio, who runs the bench for the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

"He drives me crazy," said Bankier. "I don't want to go against him because he's going to be slashing and he's going to be working, but it's awesome. It raises your compete and you want to match him and do the exact same thing."

After a slow start at the summer World Juniors, Stankoven got rolling with three goals and three assists in the final three games. And he made the play to set up Kent Johnson for the winning goal in overtime of the gold-medal game.

"It's something that's going to stick with me for the rest of my life," the 19-year-old from Kamloops, B.C., said. "That whole moment was kind of a blur. As soon as Kent put that puck in the net, I was kind of being tackled to the ice. It almost felt as if the ice was shaking, because it was so loud."

Every so often, Stankoven finds himself flashing back to that moment.

"It excites me especially for this next tournament coming up," he said. "That feeling is like no other. I've been through it now and know what it takes to win gold. I can help the guys in the room and hopefully bring back another gold medal."

---

After working on their own as five-man groups earlier in the week, Canada's power-play units saw their first action against penalty killers on Friday.

"We talked a lot about not getting frustrated," said Kisio, who oversees the units. "We have great players and they're highly skilled. Our units want to score every time and that's the mentality that they have, but we have a good penalty kill as well. It was a good learning experience for us to stay with it."

The top unit features Olen Zellweger up top, Connor Bedard and Dylan Guenther on the flanks, Shane Wright in the middle and Brennan Othmann in front of the net. The second group has Kevin Korchinski as the quarterback, Adam Fantilli and Brandt Clarke on the flanks, Stankoven in the middle and Nathan Gaucher in front of the net.

"We have a lot of skill, but pucks have to get to the net," stressed Kisio. "If we stay on the perimeter and move it around the outside it's going to be tough to score goals. So, trying to get pucks inside and get traffic around the net. We have great shooters so if we have a chance to shoot the puck, put it on net."

Wright, like most of Canada's forwards, usually plays on the flank. He plans to watch video of Tampa's Point and Boston's Patrice Bergeron to prepare for the new role.

"I'm totally fine with it," the Seattle Kraken centre said. "It's not something I have a whole lot of experience with, but that's what happens here at Hockey Canada events. You have to get used to playing different positions. I have some pretty good players around me there. We're all talented and will be able to read and react off each other."

"Your bumper spot has to be a smart player," Kisio explained. "It has to be someone who can distribute the puck well and can read plays. Usually it's one of your smartest players on the ice. With Wrighter in the middle it gives us a lot of options to move pucks. We started this way. Who knows where we'll end up at the end of the tournament, but for our first look today we really liked it."

Stankoven spent some time in the bumper spot during training camp in Dallas.

"I'm kind of familiar with the spot a bit more," he said. "I like that spot. It's about supporting every single guy. You're moving around and making plays and if you get a chance to rip it in the middle there it's a pretty high-danger scoring chance. So, hopefully I bury a few there."

The second unit features two defencemen. Clarke doesn't have much experience on the flank, but is familiar with that area of the ice.

"Oftentimes, I walk in from the blue line and I'm kind of in that situation where I pass through the seam or get a shot off or go back to the D at the top," the Los Angeles Kings defenceman said. "So, it's kind of the same situation as that. I feel comfortable."

"Clarkey is real good coming downhill and Korchinski has had a lot of points in the CHL playing where he is," said Kisio. "It's just a starting point and today that unit looked really, really strong and was communicating well. We've been impressed with them so far."

Canada converted on eight of 21 chances at the summer World Juniors (38.1 per cent) which ranked fourth in the tournament.

---

Assistant coach Stéphane Julien is preaching pressure when it comes to Canada's penalty kill.

"Don't give them an inch," said Del Mastro of the mindset. "Stay on them and be on them. If they fumble the puck or their back is turned just get on them right away and don't let them breathe. It's a hard-nosed PK."

"He wants us to be hard on pucks," said Bankier. "If we see a bobble, he wants us to go. He doesn't want us to be laidback. We want to be confident out there and be hard and fast."

Canada's penalty killers seemed to get the better of the power-play units at practice.

"I thought our forecheck looked really good," Bankier said. "I don't think they got too many clean entries off that so can't complain about that. Guys were blocking shots. It was a good day to be on the PK."

Canada killed off 12 of 15 power plays in the summer World Juniors (80 per cent), which ranked fourth overall.

---

Edmonton native Schaefer soaked up every second he got at Oilers training camp.

"It was a big eye opener," the 2022 first-round pick said. "I learned a lot from the older players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl and watching the way they handled themselves."

What stood out about McDavid?

"His speed, for sure," said Schaefer. "There's this one drill where you have to go down one-on-three on the defenders and he was the only guy getting shots on net by just splitting the D. It was pretty crazy ... My top-end speed is pretty good. When I get going, I'm pretty fast, but those first three steps I need to work on."

Watching Draisaitl up close was a humbling experience.

"His backhand is probably better than my forehand," Schaefer said with a smile. "I want to use my backhand a little more so maybe I'll be practising that in the off-season. It's just the passes and picking up pucks."

How's Schaefer's backhand now?

"My shot's pretty good," he said. "My passing needs a little bit of work."

Fresh off Oilers camp, Schaefer opened the Western Hockey League season with 10 goals in his first 10 games.

"Overall, the biggest thing I learned is what I have to do to be at the next level and play my pro game," he said. "Use my body to my advantage and use my shot to my advantage. Just getting into open areas, but also using my linemates and creating room for myself and them."

---

Schaefer (6-foot-4, 219 pounds) and Bankier (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) have been lining up beside Vancouver Giants captain Zack Ostapchuk (6-foot-3, 198 pounds) on an all-WHL fourth line.

"It's a line that Canada can get excited about," said Kisio. "They're big bodies. They play a physical style. They'll bring the team energy. They can chip in offensively and they're strong defensively. I think it's going to be a line that, when they're playing physical, is really going to get the energy going in the building and is one Canada is going to be proud of."

"We're all pretty big players and we all like to be physical," said Bankier. "It's exciting to know it's an all-Western line. It's pretty cool. We play against each other a lot so we know what each other is going do out there and we know our role. It's exciting to play a different role than what we do back home on our junior teams."

This trio is already throwing around its weight in practice with Schaefer leading the charge.

"He loves to hit," gushed Bankier. "I love that. You saw the hit on Del [Mastro] today. That was pretty crazy with how much space he created off that for us. He's a smart player and sees the game well."

---

Lines at Friday's practice:

Othmann - Wright - Bedard

Fantilli - Stankoven - Guenther

Dean - Gaucher - Roy

Schaefer - Bankier - Ostapchuk

Dach

Del Mastro - Zellweger

Allan - Clarke

Korchinski - Matier

Hinds

Gaudreau

Milic

Power-play units at Friday's practice:

QB: Zellweger

Flanks: Guenther, Bedard

Middle: Wright

Net front: Othmann

QB: Korchinski

Flanks: Fantilli, Clarke

Middle: Stankoven

Net front: Gaucher

Penalty-kill units at Friday's practice:

Dach - Ostapchuk

Bankier - Schaefer

Dean - Roy

Hinds - Del Mastro

Allen - Matier