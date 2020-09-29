Pitchers Jordan Romano and Tanner Roark were left off the Toronto Blue Jays' 28-man Wild Card Roster released on Tuesday morning ahead of Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays, while infielder Rowdy Tellez was included.

Romano, 27, has been out of action since late August with a finger injury and there was hope that he would be healthy enough to be included on the roster. The native of Markham, Ont. had thrown a bullpen session on Sunday.

Let's do this! Presenting your AL Wild Card Series Roster! #WeAreBlueJays pic.twitter.com/0MN2ImMhIa — Toronto Blue Jays - x (@BlueJays) September 29, 2020

He had a been one of the Jays' best bullpen options prior to his injury this season, going 2-1 with a 1.23 earned run average and 0.886 WHIP over 14.2 innings in 15 appearances.

A free-agent signing in the offseason, Roark struggled mightily in his first season with the Jays.

In 11 starts, Roark was 2-3 with a 6.80 ERA and 1.741 WHIP over 47.2 innings pitched. He surrendered 14 home runs this season.

Reliever Shun Yamaguchi also misses out.

Tellez, 25, is still likely a longshot to play in the series after incurring a knee injury in early September.

In 35 games this season, he was batting .283 with eight home runs, 23 runs batted in and an .886 OPS.

Reese McGuire was also added to the roster as a third catcher ahead of veteran Caleb Joseph.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS WILD CARD SERIES ROSTER

INFIELDERS: Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio, Santiago Espinal, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Joe Panik, Travis Shaw, Rowdy Tellez and Jonathan Villar

OUTFIELDERS: Jonathan Davis, Randal Grichuk, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez

PITCHERS: Chase Anderson, Anthony Bass, Ryan Borucki, A.J. Cole, Rafael Dolis, Thomas Hatch, Anthony Kay, Nate Pearson, Robbie Ray, Hyun-jin Ryu, Matt Shoemaker, Ross Stripling and Taijuan Walker

CATCHERS: Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk and Reese McGuire