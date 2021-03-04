The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated Sidney Crosby from the COVID Protocol Related Absence list, general manager Ron Hextall announced on Thursday.

Crosby has seven goals and 18 points in 20 games this season for the Penguins, who sit fifth in the East Division.

The 33-year-old played in his 1,004th NHL game on Sunday against the New York Islanders. He has 469 goals and 1,281 points over his 16-year career with the Penguins.

The Penguins have also recalled forwards Anthony Angello and Josh Currie from the taxi squad.