Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan told reporters that they will be without Casey DeSmith who is now considered day-to-day after suffering an injury in Game 1 against the New York Rangers.

#Pens HCMS:

- Casey DeSmith is being evaluated for a lower-body injury; day-to-day

- Rakell continuing to be evaluated; day-to-day

- Zucker continuing his on ice rehab; day-to-day

- Jarry continuing rehab off-ice — Josh Getzoff (@PensJG) May 4, 2022

In his absence, the team is anticipating recalling Alex D'Orio from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The 23-year-old Sherbrooke, QC., native has appeared in 33 games this season split between the AHL's Penguins and the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers.

In addition, Sullivan noted that both Rickard Rakell and Jason Zucker are also considered day-to-day while Tristan Jarry, who did not skate today, is continuing his rehab off the ice.

DeSmith left the game after the mid-way mark of the second overtime period and appeared to be favouring a leg.

Backup goaltender Louis Domingue stepped in and made 17 saves in the Pens' triple OT 4-3 win.