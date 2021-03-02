The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without Sidney Crosby for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers due to the centre entering the NHL's COVID protocol.

Coach Sullivan on Crosby: "Sid will not be available for tonight's game. He will be listed on the NHL's COVID protocol list. We didn't have a morning skate this morning due to the NHL's COVID protocol." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 2, 2021

Head coach Mike Sullivan said the team also did not hold a morning skate Tuesday due to the COVID Protocol.

Crosby has seven goals and 18 points in 20 games this season for the Penguins, who sit fifth in the East Division.

The 33-year-old played in his 1,004th NHL game on Sunday against the New York Islanders. He has 469 goals and 1,281 points over his 16-year career with the Penguins.

Four players were listed on the NHL's COVID protocol list Monday; Arizona's John Hayden, Detroit's Patrik Nemeth, New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko and San Jose's Tomas Hertl.