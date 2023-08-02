Penguins, O'Connor reach two-year deal to avoid arbitration
The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Drew O’Connor to a two-year contract, $1.85 million contract to avoid arbitration.
The deal will see O'Connor, who was scheduled for an arbitration hearing on Friday, carry a cap hit of $925,000.
The 25-year-old winger had five goals and 11 points in 46 games with the Penguins last season. He also had eight goals and 22 points in 20 games with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Undrafted to begin his career, O'Connor has eight goals and 17 points in 78 career NHL games.