Pittsburgh Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin skated Monday in a track suit as he continues to recover from off-season knee surgery.

According to Dave Molinari of DK Pittsburgh Sports, Malkin never appeared to exert himself in what's believed to be his first time back on ice since the surgery in June.

— Dave Molinari (@MolinariPGH) October 18, 2021

Penguins general manager Ron Hextall said last month that Malkin would miss at least the first two months of this season while recovering.

The 35-year-old was hurt during a collision against the Boston Bruins on March 16. He missed the final six weeks of the regular season and didn't return to action until Game 3 of Pittsburgh's first round loss to the New York Islanders.

Malkin was averaging nearly a point per game before he was hurt, with eight goals and 20 assists in 33 games. He added another five points in four playoff games against New York.

In 15 seasons, all with Pittsburgh, Malkin has 424 goals and 680 assists for 1,104 points and is a three-time Stanley Cup champion.