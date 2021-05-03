Evgeni Malkin will return to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup Monday for the first time since March 16.

Malkin, who was cleared for full contact last Wednesday, has missed 23 games after being injured on a hit from Boston Bruins defenceman Jarred Tinordi.

Guess who’s back in the lineup tonight? pic.twitter.com/1B6fx5Tk31 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 3, 2021

The 34-year-old started skating again on April 7 and has been taking part in Penguins' practice since April 20.

Prior to his injury, Malkin had eight goals and 24 points in 29 games.

The Penguins will look to hold their spot atop the East Division on Monday as they visit the Philadelphia Flyers.