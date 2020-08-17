Pens GM: 'There is something wrong. Changes need to be made'

Pittsburgh Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin has undergone surgery to repair a left elbow injury.

General manager Jim Rutherford announced the procedure on Monday. The team did not provide specifics on the nature of Malkin’s injury or when it occurred.

Evgeni Malkin underwent successful left elbow surgery.



The surgery was performed at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital by team physician, Dr. Dharmesh Vyas, and Dr. John Fowler of UPMC Shoulder and Elbow Orthopedic Surgery.



The expected recovery time for Malkin is 3-4 weeks. pic.twitter.com/TvPRvfCRdC — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) August 17, 2020

The 34-year-old Malkin led the Penguins with 74 points during the regular season but was ineffective during a four-game loss to Montreal in the qualifying round of the playoffs. Malkin recorded just one assist during the series and had a minus-3 rating.

Rutherford said the expected recovery time for Malkin is about a month, meaning he should be available whenever training camp for the 2020-21 season opens.