1h ago
Penguins F Malkin undergoes elbow surgery
The Canadian Press
Pittsburgh Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin has undergone surgery to repair a left elbow injury.
General manager Jim Rutherford announced the procedure on Monday. The team did not provide specifics on the nature of Malkin’s injury or when it occurred.
The 34-year-old Malkin led the Penguins with 74 points during the regular season but was ineffective during a four-game loss to Montreal in the qualifying round of the playoffs. Malkin recorded just one assist during the series and had a minus-3 rating.
Rutherford said the expected recovery time for Malkin is about a month, meaning he should be available whenever training camp for the 2020-21 season opens.