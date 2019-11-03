1h ago
Penguins F Hornqvist placed on IR
Pittsburgh Penguins veteran forward Patric Hornqvist has been placed on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury and will be out "longer-term," the team announced on Sunday.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Oilers 2, Penguins 1 (OT)
Hornqvist left Saturday's loss against the Edmonton Oilers in the third period and did not return to action.
The 32-year-old has five goals and five assists over 14 games this season, his sixth with Pittsburgh.