Pittsburgh Penguins veteran forward Patric Hornqvist has been placed on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury and will be out "longer-term," the team announced on Sunday.

Hornqvist left Saturday's loss against the Edmonton Oilers in the third period and did not return to action.

Patric Hornqvist has been placed on injured reserve. He will be out longer-term with a lower-body injury. pic.twitter.com/9BEoiTRXHy — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 3, 2019

The 32-year-old has five goals and five assists over 14 games this season, his sixth with Pittsburgh.