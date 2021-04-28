Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin has been cleared for full contact at practice as he continues to work his way back from a lower-body injury.

Malkin was injured on March 16 after taking a hit from Boston Bruins defenceman Jarred Tinordi that caused him to leave the game. He was placed on the long-term injured reserve on March 29.

The 34-year-old started skating again on April 7 and has been taking part in Penguins' practice since April 20.

Prior to his injury, Malkin had eight goals and 24 points in 29 games.