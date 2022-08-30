Hayes on Babcock: ‘I’m breaking up with you before you break up with me’

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed head coach Mike Sullivan to a three-year contract, extending his stay in Pittsburgh through the 2026-27 season.

The contract will kick in starting at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season for Sullivan, who led the team to Stanley Cup titles in each of his first two years behind the bench in 2016 and 2017.

IN SULLY WE TRUST! 👏



We are proud to announce the three-year contract extension for Coach Sullivan.



The extension will kick in at the conclusion of the 2023.24 campaign, and run through the 2026.27 season. https://t.co/A9EnSXrUj3 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) August 30, 2022

"Mike is one of the top coaches in the National Hockey League and it was important for us to have him signed long term," general manager Ron Hextall said in a release. "He is a great leader that finds success through communication, honesty and accountability. We know that Sully is committed to continuing a winning culture here in Pittsburgh."

The Penguins posted a 46-25-11 record under Sullivan last season, reaching the playoffs for the seventh straight year since he took over. The Penguins, however, failed to advance past the first round for the fourth straight season.

"This is a wonderful day for the entire organization with Mike committing to remain as head coach for the long term with the Penguins," said Fenway Sports Group Principal Owner John Henry. "He has clearly demonstrated what an effective leader he is and it's evident how well players respond to his philosophy and work ethic night after night, month after month."

The 54-year-old made his debut as an NHL head coach with the Boston Bruins in 2003, spending two seasons behind the bench with the team. He returned to the role for the first time since in 2015 with the Penguins, when he replaced Mike Johnston.

Sullivan has a career record of 367-212-54 in the NHL with the Bruins and Penguins.