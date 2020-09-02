Former Washington Capitals head coach Todd Reirden is back in the Metropolitan Division.

Reirden, who was fired by the Capitals last month after two seasons as head coach, was hired by the Pittsburgh Penguins as an assistant coach on Wednesday.

The Penguins also hired Mike Vellucci as an assistant coach and signed goaltending coach Mike Buckley to a two-year contract extension.

"I am pleased to add Todd and Mike to our coaching staff, and believe they will compliment Mike Sullivan's coaching style," Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said. "Todd is a Stanley Cup winning coach with a decade of NHL experience as both an assistant and head coach. Mike brings championship experience at both the AHL and OHL level, and is very familiar with how we function as an organization."

The Penguins, who were eliminated in their play-in series by the Montreal Canadiens, parted ways with assistants Jacques Martin, Mark Recchi and Sergei Gonchar last month.

Reirden, 49, will oversee the team's defensive group and power play unit. Vellucci, 54, will work with the team's forwards and oversee the penalty kill.

Reirden, who was an assistant with the Penguins from 2010-14. pent the past six seasons with Capitals.

Vellucci spent this past season as the general manager and head coach of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.