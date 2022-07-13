The Pittsburgh Penguins made a variety of free agent acquisitions on Wednesday, signing defenceman Jan Rutta, forward Xavier Ouellet and goaltender Dustin Tokarski, it was announced.

Rutta is receiving a three-year, $8.25 million deal that carries a $2.75 million cap hit. Ouelett is joining the team on a two-year, two-way contract that carries a $762,500 average annual value at the NHL level.

Tokarski joins the Pens on a one-year, $775,000 deal.

The 31-year-old Rutta scored three goals and had 18 points in 76 games last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

An undrafted free agent, he signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Blackhawks in June 2017. Rutta was traded to the Lightning in January 2019, where he has won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships with the team (2020, 2021). He is coming off a two-year, $2.6 million deal with an average annual value of $1.3 million. The Pisek, Czech Republic native has 12 goals and 61 points in 238 career NHL games.

Ouellet, 28, spent last season with the Laval Rocket of the AHL, tallying eight goals and 33 assists in 61 games.

The 32-year-old Tokarski appeared in 29 games with the Buffalo Sabres in 2021-22, posting a goals-against average of 3.27 and a save percentage of .899.