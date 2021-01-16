Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jared McCann has been fined $10,000 for elbowing Travis Sanheim of the Philadelphia Flyers, NHL Player Safety announced Saturday.

Pittsburgh’s Jared McCann has been fined $10,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Elbowing Philadelphia’s Travis Sanheim. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 16, 2021

The penalty is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

McCann's left elbow appeared to catch Sanheim up high while he was attempting to clear the puck out of the Flyers' zone in the second period of Friday night's game. Philadelphia went on to win 5-2.

This is the 24-year-old McCann's third season in Pittsburgh after coming over in a trade with the Florida Panthers.