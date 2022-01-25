Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker underwent successful core muscle injury repair Tuesday, the team announced.

Zucker was placed on the injured reserve on Jan. 20 and has missed Pittsburgh's last two games.

The 30-year-old will remain out on a week-to-week basis, the Penguins said, including Tuesday evening's tilt with the Arizona Coyotes.

In 31 games played this season, Zucker has tallied six goals and 13 points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2024.