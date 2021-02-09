Pens land GM they ‘wanted’ in Hextall; Burke new president In naming Ron Hextall the 11th GM in franchise history and Brian Burke president of hockey operations, the Pittsburgh Penguins get their men who now face the challenge of finding the final pieces for another Cup run with an aging core of superstars, Frank Seravalli writes.

Up ’til now, the view of Ron Hextall from the other side of the Keystone State included only a dyed-in-the-wool Broad Street Bully with a flying-P Flyers logo tattooed on his back.

But the truth is: the Pittsburgh Penguins were actually Hextall’s first hockey love.

Hextall, now 56, spent the formative years of his childhood in the Steel City while his father, Bryan, made his way in the Hextall family business playing for the Penguins in the early 1970s. His neighbours in Green Tree, Pa., were Penguins and Pirates players.

That’s where Hextall played street hockey with Pirates stars Manny Sanguillen and Rennie Stennett – the same streets where then-Penguins netminder Jim Rutherford encouraged a five-year-old Hextall, the son and grandson of two NHL forwards, to pick up the pads for the first time.

“He was very good to me,” Hextall said of Rutherford. “He gave me his mask, his skates, he played road hockey with me. He was my biggest idol.”

Fast forward five decades.

A 71-year-old Rutherford, on his way out the door on Jan. 27 as Penguins general manager after hanging two Stanley Cup banners in the City of Bridges, recommended Hextall as his successor.

The Penguins got their man on Tuesday.

Well, actually they got two of them.

The Penguins hired Hextall as the 11th GM in franchise history and created a new position for former Maple Leafs, Canucks and Flames GM Brian Burke to serve as Pittsburgh’s president of hockey operations.

“I’ve come full circle,” Hextall said.

According to the Penguins, Hextall will oversee the team’s day-to-day hockey operations, reporting to Burke as his primary adviser. Burke will report to David Morehouse, the team’s president and CEO. Penguins co-owners Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle were heavily involved in the interview process.

Morehouse said it wasn’t the new “structure” of the organization that mattered, so much as “the people.”

“This has nothing to do with anything other than talent. Once [Burke] was interested, this was a no-brainer,” Morehouse said. “Ron Hextall was the guy we all wanted. We’re going to harness that competitive fire. Mario is as excited as anyone, having [Hextall] on our side of the ice is much better.”

The challenge assigned to Hextall in Pittsburgh, to find the final pieces for another Cup run with an aging core of superstars in Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, is much different than the one he undertook in Philadelphia.

In Philadelphia, it was all about patience, drafting and development – a definite departure from the Flyers’ norm that Hextall convinced late owner Ed Snider was required. But Hextall was quick to point out that the Flyers qualified for the playoffs in two of his four years as GM.

The Flyers’ success with homegrown talent, reaching Game 7 of the second round last fall, after Hextall was fired in 2018 only seemed to validate his vision.

“I know I was looked at as a builder … but I’m not a one-trick pony,” Hextall said.

However, Hextall did not bite when asked about the immediate futures of Crosby and Co. in Pittsburgh.

“I can’t tell you what’s coming our way. I can’t,” Hextall said. “To be definitive in a direction … in my interviews, there were different ideas, we talked about all kinds of scenarios, but those are not ones I’m open to discussing right now.”

Morehouse said: “We’re the Pittsburgh Penguins, and we’re here to win.”

Hextall followed that up: “We want to be as good as we can be right now with three of the best players in the world.”

