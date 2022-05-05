’Not the best’ food choice for Domingue and Nylander

Veteran Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Nathan Beaulieu was activated from the long-term injured reserve as the team gets set to battle the New York Rangers in Game 2 of their first-round series Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

The 29-year-old hasn't played since March 4 after suffering a lower-body injury as a member of the Winnipeg Jets. The Pens acquired Beaulieu from the Jets on March 21 for conditional seventh-round pick.

Beaulieu recorded four assists over 24 games this season for the Jets, his 11th campaign in the NHL.

The native of Strathroy, Ont., has five assists over 21 career playoff games.

The Penguins lead the Rangers 1-0 in the best-of-seven series after taking Game 1 in overtime.