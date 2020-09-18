The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed forward Jared McCann to a two-year contract, the team announced Friday.

McCann, 24, is coming off a 2019-20 season in which he set career highs in assists with 21 and points with 35 in 66 games.

“Jared is a good offensive player who can play center or wing,” said executive vice president and general manager Jim Rutherford. “We saw improvement in his play this year and feel that there is more upside to his game.”

Over his five year career, McCann has played for the Vancouver Canucks and Florida Panthers before being traded to the Penguins in 2019.

The Strartford, Ont. native has 52 goals and 123 points in 310 games.