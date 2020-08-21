The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed college defenceman Josh Maniscalco to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 21-year-old American scored 11 goals and added 21 assists over 36 games during the 2019-20 college season with Arizona State University, his second year with the school.

"Josh is a solid puck-moving, offensive defenseman," said general manager Jim Rutherford. "He jumps into the rush and plays a style that is complementary to our group. We think highly of his character and are happy to add Josh to the organization."

Maniscalco is from Perkiomenville, PA and is 6-foot-1, 200 pounds.