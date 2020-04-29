The Pittsburgh Penguins signed forward Radim Zohorna to a one-year, two-way contract on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old has spent the past six seasons playing in the the Czech Extraliga, the top professional league in the Czech Republic. He posted a career-high 10 goals and 22 points in 56 games this past season with BK Mlada Boleslav.

"Radim is a smart player with good hockey sense that uses his big size to his advantage," said Rutherford. "His ability to play all three forward positions will help provide depth to our forward group."

Zohorna had three assists while appearing in nine games with the Czech national team this past season.