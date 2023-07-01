The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Noel Acciari to a three-year, $6 million contract with an AAV of $2 million, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Acciari, 31, finished last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs after being acquired from the St. Louis Blues, along with forward Ryan O’Reilly, in exchange for forwards Mikhail Abramov, Adam Gaudette, and three draft picks.

The 5-foot-10 forward registered 14 goals and 23 points in 77 games last season split between the Blues and Maple Leafs.

He added two goals in 11 playoff games before the Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in five games during the second round.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Boston Bruins in June of 2016, Acciari has 59 goals and 100 points in 384 games split between the Bruins, Panthers, Blues, and Maple Leafs.

Acciari is coming off a one-year, $1.25 million deal he signed with the Blues in July of 2022.