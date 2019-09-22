The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Sam Poulin to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Sunday.

Poulin, 18, was Pittsburgh's first-round pick (No. 21 overall) at the 2019 NHL Draft.

"Sam is a good, young forward whose style is hard to play against," said general manager Jim Rutherford in a news release. "He has had a good training camp and we're happy to get him signed and look forward to watching his development."

Poulin is coming off a 2018-19 campaign with the Sherbrooke Phoenix of the QMJHL in which he recorded team highs in goals (29), assists (47), and points (76) in 67 regular season games.