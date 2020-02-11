Penguins take home win streak into matchup with Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (36-15-5, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (34-15-5, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Tampa Bay aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Penguins are 14-11-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Bryan Rust with 22.

The Lightning are 16-2-0 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay has scored 199 goals and ranks third in the NHL averaging 3.6 goals per game. Nikita Kucherov leads the team with 27.

In their last matchup on Feb. 6, Tampa Bay won 4-2. Victor Hedman recorded a team-high 3 points for the Lightning.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeni Malkin has recorded 57 total points while scoring 17 goals and collecting 40 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Kucherov leads the Lightning with 27 goals and has 69 points. Steven Stamkos has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 8-1-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Penguins: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: John Marino: out (fractured cheekbone).

Lightning: Jan Rutta: out (lower body), Steven Stamkos: day to day (lower body), Ryan McDonagh: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.