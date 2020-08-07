1h ago
Penguins to start Jarry in net in Game 4
TSN.ca Staff
The Pittsburgh Penguins will swap out Matt Murray for Tristan Jarry between the pipes for Friday's must-win Game 4 against the Montreal Canadiens in their qualifying series.
Head coach Mike Sullivan didn't disclose the reasoning behind the goalie switch.
“We have complete trust and confidence in both [goalies],” he told reporters on Friday.
The 25-year-old Jarry has yet to play since the NHL returned to play from the COVID-19 global pandemic last week. He last played March 8 against the Carolina Hurricanes. The native of Surrey, BC is 20-12-1 with a 2.43 goals against average and a .921 save percentage over 33 games with Pittsburgh in 2019-20, his fourth with the club. However, Jarry has struggled in his last four starts, posting an 0-4 record with a 4.52 GAA and a .899 save percentage.
Murray, who has won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins, has allowed eight goals over three games against the Canadiens in the qualifying series. The 26-year-old has a 20-11-5 record with a 2.87 GAA and a .899 save percentage over 38 games this season.
The Habs, ranked 12th in the Eastern Conference, can advance to the Stanley Cup playoffs with a victory over the No. 5 Pens.