The Pittsburgh Penguins are working to finalize a trade with the Anaheim Ducks for defenceman Dmitry Kulikov, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun notes that forward Brock McGinn is heading back to the Ducks in the deal along with a draft pick.

The veteran blueliner is in his first season with the Ducks, tallying three goals and 12 assists in 61 games so far this season.

The 32-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer after his two-year, $4.5 million deal expires. Kulikov signed the agreement with the Minnesota Wild in July of 2021 and was dealt to the Ducks this past summer for future considerations.

The No. 14 pick in the 2009 NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers, Kulikov is a veteran of 14 NHL seasons and has 45 goals and 168 assists for 213 points in 866 NHL regular season games.

McGinn, 29, has 10 goals and 16 points in 60 games this season. He is signed through the 2024-2025 season season at a cap hit of $2.75 million.

He cleared waivers on Wednesday after being waived the day before.