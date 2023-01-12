If the Pittsburgh Pirates trade Bryan Reynolds, he won't come cheap.

A source tells The New York Post's Jon Heyman the team is looking for "a Juan Soto trade" for the outfielder who reportedly requested a trade in December.

The Soto trade in question saw the Washington Nationals send the slugger to the San Diego Padres in July for shortstop C.J. Abrams, pitcher MacKenzie Gore, first baseman Luke Voit and three prospects.

Heyman notes that while the New York Yankees have interest in Reynolds, the Pirates were seeking four top prospects from the team. An executive tells Heyman that the steep ask from the Pirates means Reynolds is likely to stay put now, but a deal could be approached again at the trade deadline.

Reynolds, 27, has one year remaining on his current deal at $6.75 million and then two years of arbitration eligibility before hitting free agency after the 2025 season. Reynolds has reportedly turned down multiple extension offers from the Pirates since 2021.

An All-Star in 2021, Reynolds appeared in 145 games last year and batted .262 with 27 home runs, 62 runs batted in and an .806 OPS.