MIAMI (AP) — Carlos Santana broke a ninth-inning tie with an RBI single and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a 10-game losing streak, rallying to beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Friday night.

Down 1-0 after eight innings, Pittsburgh scored three runs against relievers A.J. Puk (3-2) and Dylan Floro.

“When you’re in the midst of a losing streak and you get down to the ninth and you have their closer, it’s really easy to give away at bats,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “And we didn’t. We were able to manufacture the way we’ve done. I’m really proud of them.”

Josh Palacios had a pinch leadoff single and Andrew McCutchen reached on a one-out infield single. Palacios and McCutchen then successfully stole bases before Connor Joe tied it with an RBI groundout.

Santana chased Puk with a line drive to center. Floro relieved and allowed consecutive singles to Henry Davis and pinch-hitter Tucupita Marcano. Santana raced home on Marcano’s single.

“I’ve had many situations like that,” said Santana, a 14-year veteran. “I like that moment with a lot of pressure, especially tonight game tied 1-1. It keeps me focused.”

Pittsburgh starter Luis Ortiz settled down after allowing a run in the first and shut out Miami the next seven frames. Ortiz (2-3) gave up seven hits, walked two and struck out five. He also induced two double play groundouts that ended innings. David Bednar closed with a perfect ninth for his 15th save.

“In the first inning they were successful but then I maintained a good frame of mind and attacked the corners,” Ortiz said. “That helped me a lot.”

Pirates starters have allowed two runs in the first two games of the series after Mitch Keller’s seven-inning outing Thursday.

Miami’s Luis Arraez had three hits to raise his major league-leading batting average to .402.

Jesús Luzardo threw seven-plus innings of two-hit ball for Miami. The left-hander struck out nine and walked one.

Jesús Sánchez gave Miami lead with a run-scoring single in the first.

Puk squandered his second save in 12 opportunities.

“I didn’t like how my slider was coming out today at all,” Puk said. “I was kind of out there with just my heater and they took advantage.”

ROSTER MOVE

The Pirates selected Nick Gonzales’ contract from Triple-A Indianapolis and optioned OF Cal Mitchell to the minor league club. Gonzales started at second base and was hitless in three at-bats.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: Transferred RHP Vince Velasquez (right elbow surgery) to the 60-day injured list.

Marlins: RHP Johnny Cueto (right biceps tightness) gave up six runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings in a rehab outing with Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Pirates RHP Osvaldo Bido (0-1, 3.60) was set to start Saturday against RHP Bryan Hoeing (1-1, 2.70).

