Major League Baseball has suspended Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Angel Perdomo for three games for intentionally throwing at San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado.

The play in question happened during the seventh inning of Tuesday's 5-1 Padres victory. Machado was the next batter after Perdomo surrendered a solo home run to Juan Soto. After hitting Machado in the back, Perdomo was ejected.

Perdomo was also hit with an undisclosed fine.

A native of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, Perdomo is in his third big league season and first with the Pirates.

The 29-year-old Perdomo is 1-1 with a 5.92 earned run average and WHIP of 0.968 over 20.2 innings in 21 appearances.

Perdomo previously made 22 appearances for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2020 and 2021.