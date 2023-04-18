Allen Robinson is on the move.

Adam Schefter reports the Pittsburgh Steelers have completed a deal with the Los Angeles Rams for the veteran wide receiver.

Trade terms agreement:



🏈Steelers get WR Allen Robinson and a 7th-round pick (No. 251).



🏈Rams receive 7th-round pick (No. 234).



Rams pay $10.25 million of Robinson’s salary; Steelers pay remaining $5 million. Robinson is scheduled to be in Pittsburgh for a physical Wednesday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2023

The Steelers will receive Robinson and a seventh-round draft pick, and will send a seventh-round draft pick back to Los Angeles in exchange. The Rams are retaining $10.25 million of his salary; the Steelers will pay $5 million.

A native of Detroit, Robinson appeared in 10 games for the Rams last season. He hauled in 33 receptions for 339 yards and three touchdowns.

Robinson signed a three-year, $46.5 million deal with the Rams last offseason after having played the previous four seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Taken with the 61st overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Penn State, Robinson spent the first four seasons of his career with the Jacksonsville Jaguars with whom he led the NFL in TDs with 14 in 2015.

For his career, Robinson has 6,748 yards receiving on 528 receptions with 43 touchdowns.